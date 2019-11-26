Annette Kelley Johnson, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend; passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the age of 60. She was a resident of Addis and native of Bayou Sorrel, La. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 5 to 9pm and will resume on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 8am until Rite of Christian Burial at 11am, conducted by Father Matt Lorrain. As per her wishes cremation will follow her services. She is survived by her husband, William "Tony" Johnson; children, Nicole Chamberlain and husband Charlie, Heather Daigle and husband Brennan, and Paul Castilaw and girlfriend Jennifer Hayden; grandchildren, Sydney Dupree, Azrielle Kelley, Zander and NeilRobert Daigle, Kyleigh Castilaw, Kensley and Karma Hayden, and Kimberly Woodard; great granddaughter, Wendy Woodard; mother, Rita Kelley; best friend and honorary sister, Karen Serrette; sisters, Nancy and Barbara Rineheart, and Emily Gonzales; brothers, Kelvin and Acie Kelley; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her father, Acie Kelley; and grandchildren, Pheenix Kelley and Faith Castilaw. Special thanks to Comfort Care Hospice, Ritalyn Chamberlain and all of her caregivers. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 26 to Nov. 30, 2019