Annette Lentz, a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister aunt and friend went to her eternal home on Saturday, February 29, 2020. She was 78 years old and a lifelong resident of Denham Springs. Annette was a florist for many years and she loved spending time with family and friends, especially the grandchildren. She leaves behind to cherish her memories three daughters, Sheree Miley and husband Rickey, Connie Sue Lentz, Pam Falcon and husband Dwight; son, Artie Lentz and wife Lisa; two sisters, Connie Rushing, Sue Vaughn and husband Vince; brother, Albert Facundus and wife Dottie; seven grandchildren, Ed McDowell, Tommy Cannon, Sarah Cannon Spears, West Lentz, Brooke Falcon, Shanna Lentz Miller, Manny Falcon; seven great-grandchildren, Drake McDowell, Bambi Imme, Rhett Imme, Brogan Spears, Cooper Spears, Jaidyn Miller, Rylie Miller; numerous nieces, nephews, a host of loving family members and friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 9:30 am until Celebration of Life Service at 11:30 am, conducted by Rev. Terry Booth. Burial will follow in Amite Baptist Church Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Pat Lentz and her parents, Albert and Sybil Facundus. Special thanks to the staff at House of Grace for the exceptional care given to our loved one. Arrangements under the direction of Seale Funeral Home.

