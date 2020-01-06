Annette M. Catlett LeJeune passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2019, at the age of 83, at The Carpenter House in Baton Rouge. She was a native of Morganza and resident of Prairieville. Annette was a retired waitress at LaFonda's in Baton Rouge. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 9th at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a 12:30 p.m. religious service at Episcopal Church of Holy Communion, 58040 Court Street, Plaquemine, conducted by Rev. Christopher Capaldo. Burial will follow in Grace Memorial Park. Annette is survived by four children, John LeJeune, Jr. and wife Brenda, Vickie Easterling and husband Jerry, Ronald LeJeune and wife Lisa, and David LeJeune and wife Lori; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; two siblings, Odette Losavio and husband Buddy, and Hazel King; and numerous nieces and nephews. Annette was preceded in death by her husband, John "Buster" LeJeune, Sr.; infant daughter, Sherri Lyn LeJeune; 2 grandchildren, Sherri Vigil and Britney Vigil; one sibling, Louise Howard; parents, Marvin and Beatrice "Jane" Granier Catlett. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9, 2020