Annette Major Bordelon, 83 years old, who was a resident of Central, was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 4, 2020, at the Baton Rouge General-Butterfly Wing. She entered this world on July 1, 1937, born to Joseph Major and Louise Desselle, in New Roads, LA. She was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church. Annette enjoyed family and friends, sewing, cooking, baking, and volunteering her time at the Church and as a "pink lady" at Lane Hospital. Annette is survived by her daughter, Kim McDonald (husband Billy) of Central; four sons, Garrett James Bordelon Jr. of Baker, David Ray Bordelon of Pride, Ronald Charles Bordelon (wife Tonya) of Central, and Randall James Bordelon (wife Amee) of Central; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; brothers, Sonny Major, JP Major, and Kenneth Desselle; and a host of nieces and nephews. Annette was preceded in death by her husband, Garrett J. Bordelon; parents, Joseph Major and Louise Desselle; brother, Charles Major; and daughter-in-law, Cathy Bordelon. The family would like to express their gratitude to the Baton Rouge General-Butterfly Wing and Hospice of Baton Rouge and to all the caregivers that have loved and cared for Annette Bordelon at her home over the past four years. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, LA, on Friday, August 7, 2020, from 9:00 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am, officiated by Deacon Tommy Benoit. The graveside service and entombment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, in Baker, Louisiana. Face masks are required upon entering the funeral home and mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations to be made to: The Arc, 1825 K Street NW, Ste 1200, Washington DC 20006. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.