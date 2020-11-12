Annette Moore Smith departed this life on Friday, November 6, 2020 at her residence in Thibodaux, LA. She was 77 and a native of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Thibodaux, LA from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Visitation on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Moses Baptist Church from 8:00 a.m. to religious services at 10:00 a.m. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA, (985) 447-2513. To sign guestbook or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.