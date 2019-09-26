Guest Book View Sign Service Information Richardson Funeral Home 11816 Jackson Street Clinton , LA 70722 (225)-683-5222 Viewing 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Pipkin Chapel A.M.E Church Greensburg , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Annette Odom on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at Pipkin Chapel A.M.E Church, Greensburg. La. Viewing at Richardson Funeral Home, Clinton, La September 27, 2019 5-8p. A native of Greensburg, La and a resident of Baton Rouge, La, Annette passed away on September 17, 2019 at BRGMC. Born January 3, 1958, she graduated from Greensburg High School, Greensburg, La and received her Bachelor's Degree in Therapeutic Recreation from Southern University. Annette was employed as an Ambassador II in Nutritional Care at the Baton Rouge General at the time of her departure. Survived by mother Albertha Wyre, Greensburg, La, brothers, Dowling "Pokey" Wyre, Baton Rouge, La, Andre R. Odom, Antoine L. Odom, and Roy J. Odom all of Cleveland, Ohio, Stepmother, Iris Odom, Cleveland, Ohio, godchild, Bridgette Toney, Baton Rouge, La, nieces, Maranda and Markella Wyre, Baton Rouge, La and Anastacey Wyre, Zachary, La, nephews, Dowlin Williams and Jireh Wyre, Baton Rouge, La, one uncle, Frank Wyre, Clinton, La, aunts, Rosie Wyre, Baton Rouge, La, Elizabeth Chapmen, Baker, La and Clementine (Allen) Johnson, Zachary, La, one great-aunt, Geraldine Hitchens, Amite, La, one great-uncle, Dr. Rev. Francis Williams, Independence, La, and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Joe Odom, bother, Marvick Wyre and sister-in-law, Karen Wyre, maternal and paternal grandparents and several uncles, aunts and cousins. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019

