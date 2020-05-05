Annette Theresa Garrett, "Nettie" to her family, and "Miss Garrett" to her students, passed on to peace Wednesday, April 29th, 2020, in her home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at the age of 73. Annette was a loving, devoted mother, and she leaves to cherish her memory two daughters and their husbands, Kelli Gascon Lambert and Chuck of Prairieville, and Brandi Gascon Soileau and Tim of Centerville; a grandson and his wife, Stephen John Lambert and Mandy of Addis; and two great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Nolan Lambert. She is also survived by her brothers Jimmy and Joe Garrett and Bill Wagley, and sisters, Mary Erwin Garrett, Frannie Olinde and Yvonne Smith. With strong and deep roots in New Roads and Pointe Coupee Parish, Nettie is preceded in death by her mother, Blanche Major Garrett, and her father, James Norman "Pap" Garrett, both of New Roads, Louisiana. She graduated from Catholic High Pointe Coupee in 1964, and received a bachelor's degree from Nicholls State University School of Education. Annette spent countless hours teaching, mentoring and tutoring in the parishes of Lafourche, Iberville and West Baton Rouge. She was active in such civic organizations as Le Krewe du Roi in Plaquemine, and the Jaycee Jaynes in which she was named an Outstanding Young Woman of America, 1983. In the years of her life, Annette touched so many who will forever remember her kind and generous heart. Her greatest satisfaction came from giving to others. During times of crisis, she graciously opened her home to families and pets. A lover of dance and music, she was an accomplished gardener, and enjoyed spending her free time at the casinos every chance she had. A life-long and faithful Catholic, Annette will be placed to rest in private burial at False River Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when all who loved and cherished her will be welcome to come together. Special thanks to her friends and family, especially Yvonne Smith, Pam Caballero, Connie Gentile and Shirley Burks, whose compassionate care and support will be eternally remembered. The family asks, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made in Annette's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate; or, that a memorial tree be planted as a living tribute to her life and one of her favorite books, The Giving Tree.
Published in The Advocate from May 5 to May 6, 2020.