Annie Bell Harden entered into eternal rest on April 2, 2020. She was a Retired Educator with West Baton Rouge Parish School System. Survived by her daughter, Lisa Stewart; sons, Gary, Gregory and Michael Harden and Wilbert Smith, Jr.; a host of grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Henry Harden, Sr. A private service will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 10:00 am. A public visitation and signing of the guestbook will take place on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at www.halldavisandson.com. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020