Service Information Richardson Funeral Home 11816 Jackson Street Clinton , LA 70722 (225)-683-5222

Sis. Annie B. (T-Bell) Johnson entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the age of 64. Annie graduated from Jackson High School in 1973 and attended Southern University before completing the Louisiana Police Academy in 1979. Annie worked as an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Deputy where she became the 1st Female Communications Supervisor and later the 1st Woman to Supervise the Warrants Division. She was also a committed volunteer with Holiday Helpers and a member of NOBLE(National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives). Sgt. Annie B. Johnson retired from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office in August 2002. She was a former member of Little Zion Baptist Church Baton Rouge and was currently a member of Traveler's Rest Baptist Church. Religious service will be Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11am at New Charleston Baptist Church 3534 Cottage Street, Jackson, LA 70748. Rev. Dr. Perry Wright, Jr. Officiating. Interment will be in the Ruth Cemetery Wilson, LA. She is survived by her mother, Matlean Wright Johnson, a loving and devoted daughter, LaToya Janelle Johnson and siblings, Marion Johnson Walker, Leroy Johnson, Mary Jane Wright Causey, and Jennifer Johnson. She is also survived by her aunts, Helen Wright Dantzler and Annie Mae Johnson, Uncle Deacon Robert(Minnie) Johnson and a host of godchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Annie was preceded in death by her father, Edward Johnson, Jr. Paternal grandparents, Edward Johnson Sr. and Elsie Mae Johnson Maternal grandparents, Rev. Rogers Wright and Mable Ferguson Wright and uncles, Rev. Lindbergh Wright and Charles Johnson. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton (225) 683-5222. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 16 to July 18, 2019

