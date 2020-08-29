Annie Belle Caldwell James, 92, died from complications with COVID-19 on August 21, 2020. She was born on October 23, 1927 in Rosedale, LA. She married Clarence C, James, Sr. on October 23, 1947 ( whom preceded her in death) and to this union two children were born: a son, Clarence C, James, Jr. (whom preceded her in death); and a daughter, Cheryl James Johnson. Annie Belle was a woman of faith and her greatest joy was caring about the needs of others. An educator with the East Baton Rouge school system for over thirty years she will be remembered as the teacher/disciplinarian with a heart. She was also a member of the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority where she coordinated many of the Hal Jackson's Talented Teens Beauty Pageants representing Louisiana and Mississippi. She leaves to cherish her memory-her daughter, Cheryl Ann James Johnson (Noland); her granddaughters; Chandra Johnson, Atlantis Vaughn, and Jill Johnson Bishop (Calvin); her sister, Eva Caldwell Rodney; eight great grandchildren, Noland, Brea, Bailey, Calvin III, Chandra Alyssa, John, Nicholas and Shiloh; nieces, Gloria Chavis (Toney) and Iris Rodney Davis; nephews, Varrick Rodney (Wanda) and Curt Rodney (Tori); and a host of other family and friends. Private graveside service will be conducted by Pastor Alfred Moore, Westgate Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hall Davis & Son Funeral Home. Interment will be on September 3, 2020 at Southern Memorial Gardens.

