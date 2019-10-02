Annie Davis "Bee" Peterson, a native and resident of Lutcher. She passed away at 2:24 p.m., Friday, September 27, 2019, at Ochsner Kenner Hospital in Kenner. She was 79. Visiting at St. Joe Baptist Church, Alexander Street, Lutcher, Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 12:00 Noon until Religious Services at 1:00 p.m. conducted by Bishop Clarence Williams, Sr. Interment in Antioch B.C. Cemetery in Paulina. Survived by sisters: Dr. Bertha Williams, Felecia Smith and Rosemary Albert. Brothers: Amos (Lynn) Johnson, Jr., Larry (Tasha) Davis and Robert "Group"Davis; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her mother: Albertha Davis. Her first husband, John Carr, Sr. and second husband, Jessie Peterson. Two brothers-in-law: Herbert Smith and Eldrin Albert. BRAZIER-WATSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com to sign our guest book.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2019