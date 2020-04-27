Annie Esther Mazoch moved to her eternal home in heaven on Saturday, April 18, 2020, following a lengthy and brave journey with Alzheimer's disease. Her earthly homes were El Campo, Texas and Gonzales, Louisiana. She was a homemaker and loving mother to seven children. Her physical presence, kindness, generous spirit and faith are deeply missed by her family and the legions of friends who knew her throughout her life. Annie was born in Blessing, Texas on July 9, 1930 to the late John and Anna Nedbalek of Blessing, Texas. Annie met her husband, I.J. Mazoch, at a U.S.O. community center dance in her hometown of Blessing, Texas, which he frequently and fondly referred to as "going to Blessing to be blessed." This beautiful couple married at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Blessing on May 14, 1951 after a five-year courtship. Annie is survived by six children, ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren. The children, spouses and grandchildren are Patricia and Sid Lambert and sons, Ryan and Clay of Fort Worth, Texas; Drs. John and Cheryl-Hedlund Mazoch of Bueche, Louisiana and son, Drs. Mathew and Caroline Mazoch of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Annette and Gregg Martin and daughters, Miki and Adrien of Prairieville, Louisiana; Shelia and Jeff Bourque and son, Jared and the late Jay of Gonzales, Louisiana; Drs. Brent and Lisa Mazoch and children, Brad and Amanda of Zachary, Louisiana, and Victoria and Todd Martin, of Gonzales, Louisiana, and son, Lex and Kristen Sweeney of Paulina, Louisiana and daughter, Jamie Veron of Loranger, Louisiana. Annie's great grandchildren are Kalep and Katelin Korner, Lily Bourque, Allison and Katherine Mazoch. Annie will be brought to Hope Haven Mausoleum for private interment alongside of her husband, I.J. Mazoch and son, Ricky who died in 1973 at the age of 6. Just as dearly beloved Annie Mazoch did everything possible to prepare our earthly homes, she has gone ahead to prepare a heavenly home for all of us. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made at www.alzbr.org or mailed to Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area, 3772 North Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70806-3822. Arrangements under the care of Ascension Funeral Home. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020.