Annie "Irene" Holder Ryan, 86 years old of Springfield, Louisiana, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, at home with her family by her side. She was born on Tuesday, September 12, 1942, in Sardis, Mississippi to James Boss and Laura Belle Joles Holder. Irene enjoyed life and loved reading, watching Matlock and her church, but she especially loved spending time with her family. Irene is survived by her daughters, Janice Governale and Peggy Shoemaker and her husband Paul, her grandchildren, Eddie Ray, Missy, Michael, Mary Ann, James, Suzanne, Christi and Scott, 13 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren, her sister in laws, Erma McDaniel and Bernadette Meadows, also many nieces, nephews and close friends. Irene is preceded in death by her parents, James Boss and Laura Belle Joles Holder, her husband Joseph Edward "Eddie Boy" Ryan, her daughter Laura Sharon, her brothers, Joe Holder, Phil Holder and James Holder, her sisters, Dimple Rogers and Berdon Holder. A Visitation for Irene will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Ponchatoula and continue Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at Huff Chapel United Methodist Church in Springfield. A Funeral Service Celebrating Irene's Life will immediately follow Wednesday's visitation at 11:00 am in the church. Irene's pallbearers are, Micah Thornton, Scotty McMillion, Hoyt Johnson, Kenny Ryan, James Governale and Al Barber, Jr. Interment will follow at McKinney Cemetery in Killian. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Ponchatoula. Irene's guest book can be viewed at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019