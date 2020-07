Or Copy this URL to Share

Annie Lee Gaines passed away on July 11, 2020 at the age of 79 at Our Lady of Lake Hospital. Viewing on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 9 am to 11 am at Westley United Methodist Church, 544 Government St., Baton Rouge, La. Family will have a private funeral service.

