Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Annie Lee Goins Legaux, 70, will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Road with interment to follow in New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, 10622 Wells Road, Hwy 66, Tunica, LA. Visitation will be held beginning at 9 a.m. until the hour of service. Premier services have been entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home of Baton Rouge. Mrs. Legaux transi-tioned from her earthly home on Friday, March 15, 2019. She was the loving mother of Gerald, Craig and Alicia Legaux; sister of Ester Paul, Willie Mae Brady, Robert, Joe and Russell Goins, seven grandchildren and one great grandchild, and survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by two siblings, the late Shirley Promise and James Goins.

