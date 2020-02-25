Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annie Lee Rayborn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Annie Lee Rayborn, 88, of LaPlace, LA, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 peacefully at her home. Mrs. Rayborn was born November 30, 1931 and was the daughter of J.D. and Maebelle Thornton Terrell. She was a loving wife of 65 years to WT Rayborn and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of First Baptist Church of LaPlace, LA where she served the Lord for forty plus years. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one brother, Jessie Terrell and four sisters, Josephene Ainsworth, Jean Rayburn, Elizabeth Browning and Mae Mitchell. She is survived by three sons, Gary Rayborn (Jodie) of Jackson, LA, Keith Rayborn (Terri) of Zachary, LA and Brian Rayborn (Lisa) of Silver Creek, MS; one daughter, Cindy Rayborn of LaPlace, LA; one sister, Katheryn Buynar of Jackson, MS; one sister-in-law, Madeliene Rayborn of Monticello, MS; twelve grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Derek Rayborn, Stephen Rayborn, Kyle Rayborn, Noah Nichols, Tim Mitchell, Mitch Rayborn, Kevin Rayborn and Steven Copeland. Visitation will be Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 12 PM until time of service at 2 PM at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit, MS with Bro. Matt Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in the Greer Cemetery in Jayess, MS. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020

