Annie Mae Brown, 60, a native and resident of Jackson, La made her early transition on Mon, April 1, 2019. Visitation will be Sat, April 6, 2019 from 10 am until religious services at 11 am at Pilgrim Rest BC in Wilson, La. Interment will be in Oak Grove BC cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memories, one daughter, Pamela Brown, Baker, La. Two sons, Sylvester Collins, Baton Rouge,La , Henry Brown, Central, La. One sister, Annette Brown, Jackson, La.,one brother, McArthur Brown, Jackson, La. Seven grandchildren, two aunts, Mrytle Jackson and Geraldine Jackson. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Rivers Jr and Carrie Esther Brown and sister, Nellie Brown, her maternal and paternal grandparents. Professional services entrusted to Mercy Funeral Home LLC, Clinton, La (225) 683-5468.
|
Mercy Funeral Home
11177 Liberty St
Clinton, LA 70722
(225) 683-5468
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019