Annie Mae Wells Jackson
Annie Mae Wells Jackson went to her eternal home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the age of 95. A native of Port Hudson, La and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. She leaves to cherish her memories, one brother, Ledell Wells, a host of nieces, nephews, great- nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends.She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Jackson, parents Mary and Johnson Wells, Sr. Brothers Nathaniel, Sr., Johnson, Jr., Bennett, Sr., Percy, Jessie, Jimmy, Walter and Eddie Wells. Sisters Lula Wells Shaw, Leona Wells, Essie Wells Morris and Anna Wells Chaney. Viewing will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at New Light MBC,from 10:30-12:30. Service at 12:30 is limited to family due to Covid 19. Pastor Gil Wright officiating. Location is 650 Blount Rd, Baton Rouge, LA. Interment at Port Hudson National Cemetery.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2020.
