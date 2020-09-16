1/1
Annie May Guy "Auntie" Holmes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annie Mae Guy (Auntie) Holmes entered into eternal rest on September 13, 2020 at the age of 93. "The Damascus Road transformation was the beginning of my spiritual journey." Survived by her sisters, Fannie M. Guy and Ethel Harris; brothers, Sam Guy (Marilyn) and George Buddy Guy of Chicago, IL; Goddaughters, Linda Johnson (Donald) and Danielle Saunders; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Wilbert Holmes; parents, Sam Guy, Sr. and Isabelle Guy and brother, Philip Guy of Chicago, IL. Visitation Friday, September 18, 2020 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, September 19, 2020 1:00 pm until religious service at 2:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center. Rev. Ronald Sutton, officiating. The service will be livestreamed on www.halldavisandson.com. Interment Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11:00 am, Port Hudson National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Special thanks to the dedicated caregivers Viola (Sweetie) Haynes and Wanda Thompson of Divine Touch Homecare Service as well as the staff of Pinnacle Hospice. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 16 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 16, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. I know she's singing in the Heavenly choir.
Glenda Watson Johnson
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved