Annie Mae Guy (Auntie) Holmes entered into eternal rest on September 13, 2020 at the age of 93. "The Damascus Road transformation was the beginning of my spiritual journey." Survived by her sisters, Fannie M. Guy and Ethel Harris; brothers, Sam Guy (Marilyn) and George Buddy Guy of Chicago, IL; Goddaughters, Linda Johnson (Donald) and Danielle Saunders; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Wilbert Holmes; parents, Sam Guy, Sr. and Isabelle Guy and brother, Philip Guy of Chicago, IL. Visitation Friday, September 18, 2020 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, September 19, 2020 1:00 pm until religious service at 2:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center. Rev. Ronald Sutton, officiating. The service will be livestreamed on www.halldavisandson.com.
Interment Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11:00 am, Port Hudson National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Special thanks to the dedicated caregivers Viola (Sweetie) Haynes and Wanda Thompson of Divine Touch Homecare Service as well as the staff of Pinnacle Hospice. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.