Annie McKinney "Lucille" Parsons

Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Blood River Church of God
23595 Blood River Rd.
Springfield, LA
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Blood River Church of God
23595 Blood River Rd.
Springfield, LA
Interment
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
Carter Cemetery
Carter Cemetery Road
Springfield, LA
Annie "Lucille" McKinney Parsons, age 85, of Springfield, Louisiana, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Pontchartrain Healthcare in Mandeville. A Visitation for Lucille will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at the Blood River Church of God in Springfield. A Funeral Service Celebrating Lucille's Life will immediately follow visitation at 11:00 am in the church. Interment will follow at Carter Cemetery in Springfield.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019
