Annie "Lucille" McKinney Parsons, age 85, of Springfield, Louisiana, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Pontchartrain Healthcare in Mandeville. A Visitation for Lucille will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at the Blood River Church of God in Springfield. A Funeral Service Celebrating Lucille's Life will immediately follow visitation at 11:00 am in the church. Interment will follow at Carter Cemetery in Springfield.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019