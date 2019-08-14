Annie Rose "Granny" "Mame" Williams entered into eternal rest at her home surrounded by family in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Visitation at New Light B.C. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00 am until service at 1:00 pm conducted by Rev. Gil Wright; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her children, Aaron, Denita, Willie (Cynthia) and Charles Williams; Carolyn Nash and Shirley Harris; sister, Willie Mae King (Lee); 12 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; preceded in death by her husband, Aaron Williams; parents, Willie and Nellie Butler; son, Freddie Williams; grandson, Raydrian McNeely; and siblings, James, Jacob, Richard and Robert Butler. Arrangements by Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019