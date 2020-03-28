"God treasures the death of his people for in their passing he welcomes them home."-Psalm 116:15. Annie Ruth Dedon went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the age of 90. Annie Ruth was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and well loved by her family and friends. She was born in Baton Rouge and a longtime resident of Central. Annie Ruth was a member of River Oaks Baptist Church. She loved gardening and mowing her lawn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jacob M. "Red" Dedon; son, Michael Ray Dedon; father, Philip Parker; mother, Floise Harrell Parker; and brothers, Lyonell Parker and Thurman Parker. She is survived by her son, Daryl (Lorraine) Dedon; daughters, Jackie (Ronald) Shar and Patti Fugler; daughter in law, Renee Michael; grandchildren, Brian (Kristen) Dedon, Gerald (Leslie) Dedon, Corey Dedon, Glenda (Robin) Sullivan, Amy Dedon, Chris (Elizabeth) Shar, Jeremy Fugler, Danielle Fugler; 12 great grandchildren; brother, Ray Parker, and sisters, Lillian Shaffett and Gaynell Gibson. A private service will be held for the family. The family ask that any friends or family please sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.greenoaksfunerals.com. The family would like to give a very special thanks to her personal caregiver Merle Alexander, the staff at Grace Nursing Home and The Hospice of Baton Rouge.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020