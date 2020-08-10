1/1
Annie Ruth Perroux Paul
Annie Ruth Perroux Paul, 91, passed away on August 10, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her parents, Narcisse Matthew Perroux and Lola Rena Austin Perroux; her husband John Oliver Paul; son, John Michael Paul; brothers, Narcisse Fro Perroux and Claude Perroux; sister, Hazel Perroux. She is survived by her sons, James Paul (Rebecca) and Robert Paul (Denise); grandchildren, Alex Paul, Kate Paul, Gabriel Paul. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge. A funeral service will take place the following day, Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. A graveside service will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.rabenhorst.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Home East
AUG
13
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Rabenhorst Funeral Home East
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
(225) 399-4352
