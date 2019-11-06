Annie Wilson Bell

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annie Wilson Bell.
Service Information
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA
70757
(225)-625-2383
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St Mary Missionary Baptist Church
9067 LA-1
Lettsworth, LA
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St Mary Missionary Baptist Church
9067 LA-1
Lettsworth, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Annie Bell Wilson, a lifelong resident of Lettsworth passed away Saturday November 02, 2019 at her residence at the age of 88. Visiting Friday November 08, 2019 9:00am until Religious Service at 11:00am at St Mary Missionary Baptist Church 9067 LA-1 Lettsworth,La. Interment in Church Cemetery. She is survived by nine children Earline (Albert) Francis, Geraldine (Arthur) Signater, David (Paula) Williams, Willie (Ann) Wilson, Vera Wilson, Robert Wilson, Edward Wilson, Terry (Rosie) Wilson, and Floyd (Beverly) Wilson, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Great Great Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Numerous other relatives and friends. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.