Annie Bell Wilson, a lifelong resident of Lettsworth passed away Saturday November 02, 2019 at her residence at the age of 88. Visiting Friday November 08, 2019 9:00am until Religious Service at 11:00am at St Mary Missionary Baptist Church 9067 LA-1 Lettsworth,La. Interment in Church Cemetery. She is survived by nine children Earline (Albert) Francis, Geraldine (Arthur) Signater, David (Paula) Williams, Willie (Ann) Wilson, Vera Wilson, Robert Wilson, Edward Wilson, Terry (Rosie) Wilson, and Floyd (Beverly) Wilson, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Great Great Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Numerous other relatives and friends. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019