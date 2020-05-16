Anthony 'Buddy' Vutera
1932 - 2020
Anthony "Buddy" Vutera, 87 years old of Hammond, LA passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Ocshner Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. He was born Thursday, September 1, 1932 in Hammond, LA. Buddy was a loving husband, father, grandfather and a wonderful friend to many. He was a barber/ hair stylist for over 60 years. He was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, where he served as an usher for over 40 years. He was an active member of Knights of Columbus and an Army Veteran. Surviving are his wife of 64 years; son, Steve Vutera; grandson, Steven Vutera, Jr DDS and his wife Jacie Saunders, JD and sister, Betsy Acuri. He is preceded in death by his parents Martin Vutera and Lena Pellichino; siblings, Louis Vutera, Camilla Millioto, Josie Faldeta, Salvador Vutera, Sr., Jospeh "Joe" Vutera and Giuseppe Vutera. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home from 9:00 am – 11:00 am with a graveside service beginning at 11:00 am. Please view and sign the online register at www.greenoaksfunerals.com

Published in The Advocate from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
MAY
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
