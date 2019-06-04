|
"Your Golden Heart stopped beating, your tired hands put to rest, God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best." Our Anthony "Tony" Mancuso, Sr., a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at his home. He leaves behind his wife of seventy-two years, Sadie Larson Mancuso; his children, Anthony "Tony" Mancuso Jr. (Susan), Phyllis Martinez (Louis "Butch"), Alicia Himel (Marty), Deanna Landry (Jim), Angelle Marino (Chris), and Nikki Ann Johnson (Russ); his grandchildren, Robert, Stephen, and Patrick Mancuso, Drew (Brooke) and Mathew Martinez, Wade and Lainie Himel, Colby and Gavin Landry, and Sarah Johnson; great grandchildren, Conner, Alyssa, and Adalyn Mancuso and Madison and Caroline Martinez; his brother, Joe Mancuso (Evelyn); sisters, Paula Adams and Virgie Smart (Dean); brother-in-law, Donald Matirne and sister-in-law, Alma Mancuso. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nick and Annie Mancuso; his brothers, Placito "Pra" and Angelo Mancuso and his sisters, Lucy Sparacino and Annie Matirne. Born August 5, 1926, "Tony" entered the Navy at the age of 17 years old and served in World War II. He was an avid sportsman and he loved all of St. John High School sports where his grandchildren played. He and Mr. Ralph Wille had their own "special seating" at all games. He was a past boxer at Plaquemine High School, a catcher for a softball team in his earlier years, an umpire, and a volunteer baseball coach. He was employed by Coca-Cola Company of Baton Rouge for 41 years and served the Plaquemine area. In Plaquemine, he is fondly known as the "Coke Man." He was a wonderful gardener who loved to plant his tomatoes and garlic (which he could plat so beautifully). He was a member of the American Legion, Post 167, the St. Louis Hunting Club, and a faithful member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Visitation will be held at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 5 to 9pm and will resume on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 10am to 12:30pm with Mass of Christian Burial at 1pm at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. Pallbearers will be his grandsons: Drew, Wade, Mathew, Robert, Stephen, Patrick, Colby, and Gavin. Honorary Pallbearer will be Joe Calcagno and Carlo Michelle. Special thanks to Dorothy Williams and Comfort Care Hospice. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 8, 2019
