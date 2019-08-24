Guest Book View Sign Service Information Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory 2000 N Morrison Blvd Hammond , LA 70401 (985)-345-5801 Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home 2000 N. Morrison Blvd. Hammond , LA View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home 2000 N. Morrison Blvd. Hammond , LA View Map Service 11:00 AM Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home 2000 N. Morrison Blvd. Hammond , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Anthony Arnone Sr., of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, August 23, 2019, at the age of 91. He was born on December 28, 1927, in Tickfaw, Louisiana, the son of the late Nick Arnone and Rita Valenti Arnone. Anthony is survived by his wife of 45 years, Gail Calmes Arnone; daughters, Cheryl Ethridge, Lisa Sconza (Jeff), Amy Vinet (Jason), and Ashley Brady (Sean); son, Anthony Nick Arnone; grandchildren, Nicky Arnone, Logan Pisciotta, Marley Vinet, Sophia Sconza, Abbie Sconza, Dominick Vinet, Maggie Sconza, Noah Brady, and Molly Vinet; sister, France Dolly Piazza (Fred L. Piazza); as well as numerous other nieces, nephews, family and friends. In addition to his parents, Anthony was preceded in death by his sister, Rose Arnone Stevens, and brother, Baby Joseph Arnone. As a pillar of the community, "Tony" was involved in many community organizations, such as The Richard Murphy Hospice Foundation, , as well as an avid supporter of Southeastern Louisiana University Athletics. Tony was the proud owner of Tony's Tires and Automotive in Hammond, Louisiana for 35 years. He loved his work because he loved people. Anyone that knew him would say that he made them feel special as soon as they walked in the door. Always smiling, always welcoming a new face, as well as many loyal customers, he never met a stranger. Upon speaking with him, a friendship was instantly born. Tony's greatest passion in life was his love for his wife, his children, and his 9 grandchildren. He enjoyed Sunday spaghetti dinners with his family, as he watched his beloved Saints play football. No one loved football more than him! Tony belonged to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He served as a member for over 30 years. He was a spiritually dedicated man, and this radiated through the love he showed to his family and to his community. Tony will be remembered for his compassion and humorous nature, his love for his family, and his passion for connecting to his community. We will continue to live his motto "You catch more bees with honey" and hope that others remember to do the same. Family and friends will be received for visitation at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd, Hammond, Louisiana 70401, on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. Services will be held after the visitation on Tuesday at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home - Hammond at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Pompeii Cemetery in Tickfaw, Louisiana. An online guest book is available at Anthony Arnone Sr., of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, August 23, 2019, at the age of 91. He was born on December 28, 1927, in Tickfaw, Louisiana, the son of the late Nick Arnone and Rita Valenti Arnone. Anthony is survived by his wife of 45 years, Gail Calmes Arnone; daughters, Cheryl Ethridge, Lisa Sconza (Jeff), Amy Vinet (Jason), and Ashley Brady (Sean); son, Anthony Nick Arnone; grandchildren, Nicky Arnone, Logan Pisciotta, Marley Vinet, Sophia Sconza, Abbie Sconza, Dominick Vinet, Maggie Sconza, Noah Brady, and Molly Vinet; sister, France Dolly Piazza (Fred L. Piazza); as well as numerous other nieces, nephews, family and friends. In addition to his parents, Anthony was preceded in death by his sister, Rose Arnone Stevens, and brother, Baby Joseph Arnone. As a pillar of the community, "Tony" was involved in many community organizations, such as The Richard Murphy Hospice Foundation, , as well as an avid supporter of Southeastern Louisiana University Athletics. Tony was the proud owner of Tony's Tires and Automotive in Hammond, Louisiana for 35 years. He loved his work because he loved people. Anyone that knew him would say that he made them feel special as soon as they walked in the door. Always smiling, always welcoming a new face, as well as many loyal customers, he never met a stranger. Upon speaking with him, a friendship was instantly born. Tony's greatest passion in life was his love for his wife, his children, and his 9 grandchildren. He enjoyed Sunday spaghetti dinners with his family, as he watched his beloved Saints play football. No one loved football more than him! Tony belonged to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He served as a member for over 30 years. He was a spiritually dedicated man, and this radiated through the love he showed to his family and to his community. Tony will be remembered for his compassion and humorous nature, his love for his family, and his passion for connecting to his community. We will continue to live his motto "You catch more bees with honey" and hope that others remember to do the same. Family and friends will be received for visitation at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd, Hammond, Louisiana 70401, on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. Services will be held after the visitation on Tuesday at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home - Hammond at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Pompeii Cemetery in Tickfaw, Louisiana. An online guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close