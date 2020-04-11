Anthony Brown was born March 11, 1953, to the parentage of Willis and Victoria Brown. Anthony accepted Christ at a young age and was a deacon at I Walk by Faith Ministry. He departed this earth on April 10, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife Augustine Brown. Five daughters, Anna, Lisa, Sonya and Kayla, Tamika (Andre) and eight grandchildren. He had one brother Terry (Audrey) and 3 sisters, Rose, Patricia (David), and Lanny. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters. Service private burial, Monday 10 am, graveside at I walk at I Walk By Faith Cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020