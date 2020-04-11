Anthony Brown (1953 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "We missed you the day you retired from RPCC. RPCC loves you..."
    - Sandra Washington
  • "May you Rest in Power Mr. Anthony, I pray for strength and..."
    - Naquisha Larks
  • "Our prayers and thoughts are with the family. It was a..."
    - Skip Lagarde
  • "Our prayers are with the family. He was so well liked by..."
    - Sharon and Skippy Lagarde
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Lekeitha and Brianna Lewis
Service Information
Hambrick Family Mortuary - Gonzalez
808 W Worthy Street
Gonzales, LA
70737
(225)-644-3302
Obituary
Send Flowers

Anthony Brown was born March 11, 1953, to the parentage of Willis and Victoria Brown. Anthony accepted Christ at a young age and was a deacon at I Walk by Faith Ministry. He departed this earth on April 10, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife Augustine Brown. Five daughters, Anna, Lisa, Sonya and Kayla, Tamika (Andre) and eight grandchildren. He had one brother Terry (Audrey) and 3 sisters, Rose, Patricia (David), and Lanny. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters. Service private burial, Monday 10 am, graveside at I walk at I Walk By Faith Cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.