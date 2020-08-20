Anthony Charles McGrew, 51, of Kingsland, GA died Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Baton Rouge General Hospital in Louisiana after a brief illness. Mr. McGrew was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Wilford Lockett and Gloria Griffin Delone and made Kingsland his home for the past several years. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy where he served as an Air Traffic Controller until his retirement. After his military service he began a career in law enforcement and worked for the Kingsland Police Department beginning December 10, 2007. He was a Patrol Officer until he went to be a School Recourse Officer October 2010 where he stayed until he resigned November 16, 2018 from Camden County High School and became a Federal Marshal in the courts of Georgia. Outside of his military and law enforcement careers he was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, he loved all sports, especially football and enjoyed martial arts. Stemming from his careers led to a passion of shooting and guns which he was very skilled. He was a deacon at First African Baptist Church in St. Marys, GA and loved his family and the time he spent with them. Mr. McGrew is survived by his wife, Deborah McGrew of Kingsland, GA; three children, Anthony Jackson McGrew of Baton Rouge, LA, William S. Wilkins-McGrew wife Regina of Philadelphia, PA, and Breunna D. McGrew of Athens, GA; three grandchildren, Alyana Chanelle Jackson, Antonio Chase Jackson and Jordan Honore; three brothers, George McGrew wife L'Tanya of St. Marys, GA, Wilford Lockett, Jr. of Baton Rouge, LA and Jermane Wilkins; four sisters, Shlaitha Griffin Ross of Baton Rouge, LA, Ida Mae Griffin of Baton Rouge, LA and Shaneil Wright of Atlanta, GA, Larissa Wesley; mother-in-law, Patricia A. Wilkins; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A celebration of life service will be held Thursday afternoon, August 20, 2020, at 5:30 pm at Chris Gilman Stadium in Kingsland, Georgia. The Kingsland Police Department will serve as Honorary Pallbearers and should be at the stadium by 5:15 pm. A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at Hall Davis and Sons Funeral Service Chapel in Baton Rouge, LA. Burial will follow in St. Peters Baptist Church Cemetery in Erwinville, LA. Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

