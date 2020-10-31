Anthony "Tony" Daquano Jr., a loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the age of 85. A life-long parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church, Tony joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1955 and served his country for four years before returning home to start his family in Port Allen and worked as a supervisor for Cargill until his retirement. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rosemary Genusa Daquano; four children and sons-in-law, Josephine "JoAnn" Daquano Jones and her husband Kenneth of Baton Rouge, Anthony Daquano, III, Joe Daquano, both of Port Allen and Roselynn Daquano Jacobsen and her husband Adrian of League City; six grandchildren, Nicole Jones, Anthony, IV, Nicholas and Samuel Daquano, and Grant and Taylor Jacobsen; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Anthony Daquano Sr. and Josephine Montalbano Daquano; two brothers, Charles and Joseph Daquano; and five sisters, Annie Guarisco, Josephine Rumfola, Vivian Maranto, Rose Brignac and Marie Coleman. He will be remembered fondly by all that knew him for his love of country music, quick wit and contagious laugh. He will be laid to rest at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Mausoleum in Brusly. Due to the current circumstances, a gathering will be held at a later date. Memories and sympathies may be shared at www.wilbertservices.com.