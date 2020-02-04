Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony DeBenedetto. View Sign Service Information Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM St. George Catholic Church 7808 St. George Drive Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM St. George Catholic Church 7808 St. George Drive Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Anthony Joseph DeBenedetto, a native of Brusly, LA and a graduate of LSU with an associates degree in Business and Marketing, he passed away peacefully early Monday morning, February, 3rd 2020, at The Blake at the Grove in Baton Rouge, LA. He was 86 years old and a resident of Baton Rouge. Visitation will be at St. George Catholic Church located at 7808 St. George Drive, Baton Rouge, on Friday, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. with the Fr. Paul Yi, celebrant. Entombment to follow in the church mausoleum. He is survived by his two children, Leslie Siebeling of Memphis, and Jeffrey DeBenedetto of Baton Rouge; son-in-law, John Siebeling of Memphis; daughter-in-law Elizabeth DeBenedetto of Baton Rouge; three grandchildren, Anna Katherine Siebeling, and Mark Anthony Siebeling of Memphis and Anthony Joseph DeBenedetto of Baton Rouge; sister Catherine Spitale of Zachary and brother George DeBenedetto of Atlanta. He was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Thelma Clement DeBenedetto; parents, Rocco DeBenedetto Sr. and Carmella Corrente DeBenedetto; seven brothers, Charlie, Frank, Nick, Pete, Russell, Joe and Rocco Jr.; and two sisters, Anne and Mary. Pallbearers will be his son-in-law John Siebeling of Memphis, grandson Mark Siebeling of Memphis, nephews Greg DeBenedetto of Baton Rouge and Blake McDonald of Thibodaux, great nephews Rocco DeBenedetto of Prairieville and Travis DeBenedetto of Houston, and close family friends Philip Mayeux of Grandbury, and Bill Lee III of Prairieville. He was a wonderful and caring husband, father and grandfather, as well as a friend to everyone he knew. He was very proud of his career working for Cintas and the fact that he was a Louisiana Master Gardener. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Louisiana Master Gardener Program, St. Vincent de Paul, or The Hospice of Baton Rouge. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 4 to Feb. 8, 2020

