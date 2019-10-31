Anthony Demetric "Meaty" Edwards

Service Information
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-774-0390
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Saint John Baptist Church
820 New Rafe Meyer Rd.
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint John Baptist Church
820 New Rafe Meyer Rd.
View Map
Obituary
Anthony Demetric "Meaty" Edwards, a native of Alsen, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center at the age of 55. Visitation at Saint John Baptist Church, 820 New Rafe Meyer Rd., on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. until services at 10:00 a.m., officiated by Dr. Donald R. Ruth, pastor. There will be no final viewing after the eulogy. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of 29 years, Deborah M. Edwards, 6 siblings, a stepmother, 4 aunts, 2 uncles, and a host of nieces nephews, cousins and friends. Professional Services entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home 1576 Robin St.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019
