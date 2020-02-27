Anthony Derial "Charlie Pep" Brown, departed this life on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at his residence surrounded by loved ones in Baton Rouge, La. He was 55 and a native of Port Allen, La. Visitation on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home Chapel, 1553 Wooddale Blvd., from 6:00-8:00 p.m., and Saturday, February 29, 2020 at New Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church 1187 Rosedale Rd. in Port Allen, La. from 9:00 a.m. to religious services at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Southern Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home. The family would like to thank his team of Doctors; Dr. Gerald Miletello, Dr. Andrew Lauve, Dr. Charles Berggreen, Dr. Donald Carsons, Dr. Lance Lamotte, Dr. Gerald Breaux, and Dr. Gerard Dynes. The nursing and medical staff at Baton Rouge General Hospital's sixth floor, at Bluebonnet. Feliciana Home Health and The Hospice of Baton Rouge.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020