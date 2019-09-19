A retired pipefitter with Local 198 with 50 years of service, Anthony was a very devoted son, brother, uncle and great uncle and a good friend. He was a native of White Castle and a lifelong resident of Plaquemine. Tony was a U.S. Army Veteran who served in Vietnam War. He was a 1958 St. John High Graduate. Tony was a St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Adoration participant and very devoted to Our Mother of Perpetual Help Novena for the past 40 or 45 years. Tony passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at the age of 79. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 21st, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Plaquemine from 11 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Grace Memorial Park. Tony is survived by his sister, Audrey Falcon Tempanaro and her family, and a host of nieces and nephews. Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Emma Favron Falcon and six sisters, Doris Murry, Marion Quatrevingt, Margie Saurage, Catherine Gary, his little angel sisters, Mary Helen and Mary Alice Flacon; five brothers-in-law, and four nephews. Tony enjoyed bowling with his friends and playing men's softball for the J.P. Messina Team. Special thanks to Pinneacle Health Care Team and Hospice Service, his caregivers, Marsha White and a very special thanks to Tondra Banks, who was a blessing in caring for him. Pallbearers will be Dee Tempanaro, David Tempanaro, Troy Tempanaro, Frank Tempanaro, Brett Saurage and Dennis Saurage. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Building Fund or . Please share memories and sympathies at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019