Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-383-6831 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church 9150 Highland Road View Map Funeral Mass 12:00 PM St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church 9150 Highland Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Anthony J. Politz, Jr, "A.J.", born November 21, 1932, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Friday, April 26, 2019 after a brief illness. A.J. was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge and a member of St. Aloysius Church and St. Jude Church. He was a devoted husband, father, son, grandfather, and friend. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Catherine Polito Politz; his children Dr. Dale J. Politz and wife Anisa , Carla Politz, Russell R. Politz and wife Dana; his grandchildren Ava Politz, Parker Politz, Juliana Politz, Madisyn Paige McCarthy; and his brother John Frances Politz. He was preceded in death by his mother Frances Nicolosi Politz; his father Anthony "Firp" Politz; and his sister Mary Lucille Politz Manda. A.J. was a member of the 1953 class of Catholic High School and went on to serve as a sergeant in the United States Army. He worked for Turner Industries for more than 30 years and retired from the company which he greatly respected and admired in 1997. He was a long time member of the Knights of Columbus and several other social and charitable organizations in Baton Rouge throughout the years. A.J. had a strong spirit of volunteerism and was always generous with his time and talents serving organizations and institutions close to him and his family and children. He served on the St. Aloysius parish council and school board as well as volunteering in the school's athletic department. A.J. was a member of the Catholic High Men's Club since 1977, serving on the executive committee for the last 30 years. He was inducted into the Catholic High Hall of Fame in 1992. Pallbearers will be Jay Chaisson, William Guitreau, Pete Hymel, Mike Lamana, Tony Russo, and Wayne Stablier. Honorary pallbearers are Lucian Rocky Attuso and Parker Politz. The family extends their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Jonathan Mark Richards and Jessica Dunaway for their extraordinary care and support. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 3 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM with the Funeral Mass beginning at 12:00 PM at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 9150 Highland Road. Burial to follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Boulevard in Baton Rouge. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be directed to Catholic High School to establish the Anthony J. "Junior" Politz, Jr. '53 Memorial Endowed Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 65004, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70896-9939. Anthony J. Politz, Jr, "A.J.", born November 21, 1932, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Friday, April 26, 2019 after a brief illness. A.J. was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge and a member of St. Aloysius Church and St. Jude Church. He was a devoted husband, father, son, grandfather, and friend. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Catherine Polito Politz; his children Dr. Dale J. Politz and wife Anisa , Carla Politz, Russell R. Politz and wife Dana; his grandchildren Ava Politz, Parker Politz, Juliana Politz, Madisyn Paige McCarthy; and his brother John Frances Politz. He was preceded in death by his mother Frances Nicolosi Politz; his father Anthony "Firp" Politz; and his sister Mary Lucille Politz Manda. A.J. was a member of the 1953 class of Catholic High School and went on to serve as a sergeant in the United States Army. He worked for Turner Industries for more than 30 years and retired from the company which he greatly respected and admired in 1997. He was a long time member of the Knights of Columbus and several other social and charitable organizations in Baton Rouge throughout the years. A.J. had a strong spirit of volunteerism and was always generous with his time and talents serving organizations and institutions close to him and his family and children. He served on the St. Aloysius parish council and school board as well as volunteering in the school's athletic department. A.J. was a member of the Catholic High Men's Club since 1977, serving on the executive committee for the last 30 years. He was inducted into the Catholic High Hall of Fame in 1992. Pallbearers will be Jay Chaisson, William Guitreau, Pete Hymel, Mike Lamana, Tony Russo, and Wayne Stablier. Honorary pallbearers are Lucian Rocky Attuso and Parker Politz. The family extends their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Jonathan Mark Richards and Jessica Dunaway for their extraordinary care and support. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 3 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM with the Funeral Mass beginning at 12:00 PM at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 9150 Highland Road. Burial to follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Boulevard in Baton Rouge. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be directed to Catholic High School to establish the Anthony J. "Junior" Politz, Jr. '53 Memorial Endowed Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 65004, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70896-9939. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close