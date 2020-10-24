Anthony J. Cashiola passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at his home in Port Allen, at the age of 92. He was a native of Plaquemine and resident of Port Allen. Anthony was a US Navy Veteran. He was a watch and jewelry maker and was the owner of Anthony's Jewelers in Port Allen. He was a past member of the Eagles Club and Jaycee Organization. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Wednesday, October 28, from 6 to 8 p.m., and again on Thursday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, celebrated by Rev. David Allen. Burial will follow in Grace Memorial Park in Plaquemine. Anthony is survived by his wife of 71 years, Dorothy Aucoin Cashiola; three children, Harlan J. Cashiola and wife Janet B., Debra Abboud and husband Ronald, Tony Cashiola and wife Kym O.; grandchildren, Brittany and husband Brandon, Bronson, Brennan, Brea, Stephen and wife Samantha, Matthew and wife Wendy, Samuel and wife Sharon Ann, James and wife Olivia, and Chase; great-grandchildren, Eden, Maddox, Kaitlyn, Jaxon, Ellie, Byrnley, Abram and Adalyn. Anthony was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary Marino Cashiola; sister, Margaret Cashiola. Pallbearers will be his grandsons. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your charity of choice
. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.