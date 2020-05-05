Anthony J. Raby, Sr. was eulogized on April 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Greater King David Baptist Church, pastored by Dr. John E. Montgomery, II. The eulogy was conducted by his father-in-law, guest minister, Rev. Donald Hunter, Sr., Pastor, New Beginning Baptist Church. Anthony James Raby, Sr. son of Stephanie Domingue Raby Bell (Freddie Bell), Russell Raby, and Joseph "Buddy" Armstrong was born on May 3, 1972, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Anthony ascended to his new home on Monday, April 20, 2020, entering everlasting rest. Anthony, affectionately called "Papa" by family and close friends, married to Dr. Leah Hunter Raby (Monroe, LA) for 24 years; together 28 years. Within this union three beautiful children we born, Cydni Desirae, Anthony James, Jr., and Reagan Aleah, all of Baton Rouge. Anthony was born and raised Catholic and baptized May 21, 1972, and received his confirmation on April 13, 1986, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, where he sang in the gospel choir. However, in October 2000 Anthony decided to convert to the Baptist faith. He joined and was baptized at Greater King David Baptist Church under the leadership of Dr. John E. Montgomery, II where he has been a faithful member for the last 20 years. Papa was very determined to excel and pursue his dreams despite his health challenges. He was a recent graduate of Baton Rouge Community College where he obtained his Associate's degree in Business Technology. He was a current student at Louisiana State University pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics. Prior to attending school, and his failing health, Anthony acquired his Able-bodied Seaman's license and served as a deckhand for both the Belle of Baton Rouge and Hollywood Casinos, respectively. Anthony had a determined spirit and whatever he strived for he accomplished. Anthony was also quite active in the community as a coach with several community leagues, from t-ball, coaches pitch, pony baseball, basketball, and football. He was most active and known as "Coach Raby" with the Baton Rouge Bengals. Papa leaves to cherish, in addition to his wife and children, and mother; siblings - Renette Raby Lee, Kim Starwood, Jermyn Bell (Athanasia), William Bell (Ashley), Curtis Armstrong (Tracy), Dan Wells (Sandra). He was also very close with his inlaws – Rev. Donald and Genita Hunter, Sr., Rev. Donald Hunter, Jr. (Dr. Dana), Nina, Abriel, and David (Mesha) Hunter and Shere Armstrong. His paternal grandmother, Clara Gauthier Raby. His Godparents, Rogers Domingue (Rosh Lee Paul). Anthony was a Godfather to Tiphanie Lavergne, Jeremiah Francois, Camrie Edwards, Clay Anthony Bird, III, and Addison Raleigh Byrd. He is preceded in death by his fathers Russell James Raby and Joseph "Buddy" Armstrong. His paternal and maternal grandfathers, James Raby, Sr., Tony Armstrong, and Alvin Domingue, Sr. His paternal and maternal grandmothers, Alberta Chinn and Cecile Decuir Domingue. His brother, John Armstrong. Papa's family extends far and wide, he has a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Anthony has…"… fought a good fight, ... finished [his] course, ...have kept the faith:" 2 Timothy 4:7.

