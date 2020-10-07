Anthony John Marshall, 39, departed this life on October 2, 2020 in Baton Rouge, La. He leaves to cherish his memories one daughter Arilyn Marshall; his mother Fannie Brown; one sister Brenda Marshall; two brothers Horace (Cheryl) Cox and Errick Marshall, a best friend David Jackson Jr, Fiance' India DeCuir , nieces, nephews, and host of relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday October 07, 2020 4:00 pm- 6:00 pm at A. Wesley Funeral Home 10810 Ventress Dr. Maringouin, La. Religious Service Thursday October 08, 2020 at 11:00 am at Mt Pilgrim Baptist Church 8900 Gravious Lane Maringouin, La 70757. Interment in church Cemetery. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.

