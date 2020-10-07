1/1
Anthony John Marshall
Anthony John Marshall, 39, departed this life on October 2, 2020 in Baton Rouge, La. He leaves to cherish his memories one daughter Arilyn Marshall; his mother Fannie Brown; one sister Brenda Marshall; two brothers Horace (Cheryl) Cox and Errick Marshall, a best friend David Jackson Jr, Fiance' India DeCuir , nieces, nephews, and host of relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday October 07, 2020 4:00 pm- 6:00 pm at A. Wesley Funeral Home 10810 Ventress Dr. Maringouin, La. Religious Service Thursday October 08, 2020 at 11:00 am at Mt Pilgrim Baptist Church 8900 Gravious Lane Maringouin, La 70757. Interment in church Cemetery. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
OCT
8
Service
11:00 AM
Mt Pilgrim Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA 70757
(225) 625-2383
October 7, 2020
I'm so heartbroken. You was a beautiful person inside and out. You always checked on Me no matter what. Im missing you friend like crazy. Where my Barber @ tell him i looking for him. I love you 4L. You forever in my heart. Love Mariea u used to say I'm your real Trapqueen
Mariea
Friend
October 7, 2020
A. Wesley's Funeral Home and Staff extend our condolences and are keeping your family in our thoughts and prayers.
Jackie Wesley
Funeral Director
Freddie Wesley & Family
A. Wesley Funeral Home
October 7, 2020
Lexxo love you Cuz!
Alexian Marshall
Family
