Anthony John (A.J.) Territo, 88 years of age, went to be with His Savior, Jesus Christ, peacefully on Tuesday, September 29th in his home in Baton Rouge. A.J. was born in his family home on Highland Road. He was the sixth child of seven born to his parents Samuel and Rosa (Russo) Territo who settled the land in 1912. A.J. LOVED growing up in the country, which Highland Road was considered to be during his younger years. He continued to be "a man of the soil" enjoying his place of birth through 86 of his 88 years. A.J. was a graduate of Baton Rouge High School. He served his country in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean War, having followed in the footsteps of his four older brothers, who were also veterans. A.J. enjoyed the farming family he was born into and participated in vegetable farming as well as later raising cattle and quarter horses. He enjoyed the land for his hobbies of hunting and fishing as well. For many years, A.J. juggled his farming/cattle raising efforts while supervising care for his elderly mother and a sister. After 53 years of singleness and a quiet life, in 1985, A.J. married Karen Franklin Territo, a chatty dental hygienist who loved Jesus. They met in a dental office across the street from his beloved Highland Road home. They enjoyed over 34 years of married life together through many vocational and health challenges, but always fully committed to the vows they made on their wedding day. In his later years, he was thankful for the opportunity to work alongside his oldest brother, C.J. and his family at their legendary Highland Road vegetable stand and enjoyed making trips back and forth across the river to C.J.'s farms in New Roads and Ventress, La. A.J. and Karen served the Lord together through their local church, Bethany Church, and opened their home for many years for hosting small groups of believers, outreaches to the international community, and offering encouragement to unwed mothers and to others seeking a refuge from the storms of life. Through all the disappointments and joys of life, A.J. believed that Jesus was always with them and that He was working out His purposes for their lives even when they did not see it. A.J. will help to educate future health professionals through the donation of his body to the LSU Health Sciences Center, DHH - Bureau of Anatomical Services. A.J. is survived by his loving wife, Karen and her siblings, Maria P. (Pat) Frazier, and Lee Franklin and his wife, Kristl, a brother-in-law, Emile Rabito, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews on both sides of his family. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Samuel and Rosa Territo, and his siblings and their spouses, C.J. and Marie, Peter and Virginia, Tom and Angie, Joseph (Zep) and Lillie Territo, Rosalie Territo, and Mary Territo Rabito. The family would like to thank the entire team at Hospice In His Care and especially R.N., Pierre Baker, for their loving care for A.J. and support provided to Karen during this difficult season. A special thanks goes to Pat Frazier for her loving support of this couple and to all their family and friends who served them and provided a continuous prayer covering over them. A Memorial Service will take place on Sunday, October 18th at Bethany Church - South Campus. Due to nearby construction, enter on Fieldstone Drive, off Industriplex. Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 PM with the service beginning at 4:00 PM. The family respectfully requests that you wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to plant a seed that will bear fruit for eternity, you may make a donation in A.J.'s memory to Surge Project, a Global Church Planting Movement. Please mail a check to: Surge Project, 10877 Rieger Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70809.

