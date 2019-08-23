Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony Joseph "A.J." Labello. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Anthony "A.J." Joseph Labello, born July 7, 1948, passed away at his home in Denham Springs, LA on Thursday, August 22, 2019. A.J. was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local Union 214 for 50 years. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where he was an active member of the Knights of Columbus Council 6326. He served as Grand Knight from 2007-2009, 2013-2015, and 2018-2019. He received his 4th Degree on August 22, 2006 and was a Faithful Navigator from 2009-2011. He was a longtime resident of Denham Springs. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Pam H. Labello; children, Brian Labello and wife Beth, Jason Labello and wife Laura, and Raymie Pope and husband Chris; grandchildren, Brianna Labello Thomas and husband Blake, Tyler Rivers, Alex Rivers, Chandler Pope, and Ainsley Gordon; sisters, Dee Cavalier, Mary White, Jeanne Root, Toni Navarre and husband Marty; brother, Donnie Labello and wife Marie; brothers-in-law, Randy Hibbard and wife Sue, Mike Hibbard and wife Mary; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandchildren, Carlee, Colin, and Madison Rivers; parents, Tony and Rose Labello; brother, Anthony Labello; in-laws, Carl and Alice Hibbard; and brothers-in-law, Clark Cavalier and Boyd White. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a Rosary led by the Knights of Columbus at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. concelebrated by Fr. Frank Uter, Fr. Raj Amal, Fr. Nutan Ming, and Fr. Steve Rodrigues. Pallbearers will be Dennis Denicola, Jake Dinecola, Stonnie Feucht, Olin Hall, Mike Hibbard, Randy Hibbard, Curtis Jones, Donnie Labello, Marty Navarre, and Henry Pulizzano. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Immaculate Conception Knights of Columbus Council 6326 P.O. Box 1043 Denham Springs, Louisiana 70727.

