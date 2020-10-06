1/1
Anthony Joseph "Tony" Route Jr.
Anthony Joseph "Tony" Route, Jr. entered into eternal rest at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was a 72 year old native of New Orleans, Louisiana; a resident of Baker, Louisiana; a retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel; was an Adapt P.E.Teacher in Orleans Parish; and retired in Rapides Parish as an Assistant Principal. Viewing at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 5657 Thomas Rd. Baton Rouge on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 9:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am conducted by Father Joseph Doyle; interment at Louisiana National Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Lucy J. Route; son, Antoine' Route; siblings, Donna Route, Pamela Smith and Edward Route (Youlanda); aunts, Geraldine Daunoy and Gail Demery; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; preceded in death by his parents, Rosemary and Anthony Route, Sr.; and sisters, Bernadette Route and Karen Delaney. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Zachary, Louisiana.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
OCT
8
Viewing
09:30 - 11:30 AM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
