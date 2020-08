Or Copy this URL to Share

Anthony L. Domino, a native of Plaquemine, passed away Sunday August 9, 2020 at the age of 61.Visitation is at Roscoe Mortuary Friday, August 14, 2020 from 2 - 5 p.m. Religious service is Saturday, August 15, 2020 at noon at Roscoe Mortuary. Rev. M. Braggs is officiating. Interment in Grace Memorial Park. He leaves to cherish his mother Ruby Domino, brother Charles Domino, sister Dana Domino, and a host of other relatives and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store