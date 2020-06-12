Anthony Legard
Anthony Legard entered into eternal rest at Louisiana War Veterans Home on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was a 92 year old native of Tickfaw, Louisiana; a graduate of Southern University; retired from Copolymer Rubber Plant; and an U.S. Air Force veteran. Memorial Service at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 10:00 am will be FB live streamed via Miller and Daughter Mortuary's page; interment at Port Hudson National Cemetery. Survivors include his children, G. Burtrand, Cheryl Marie and Lisa Legard; two grandchildren; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; preceded in death by his wife, Aquila A. Legard; and eight siblings. ALL ATTENDEES ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR FACEMASKS.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 12 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
