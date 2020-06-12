Anthony Legard entered into eternal rest at Louisiana War Veterans Home on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was a 92 year old native of Tickfaw, Louisiana; a graduate of Southern University; retired from Copolymer Rubber Plant; and an U.S. Air Force veteran. Memorial Service at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 10:00 am will be FB live streamed via Miller and Daughter Mortuary's page; interment at Port Hudson National Cemetery. Survivors include his children, G. Burtrand, Cheryl Marie and Lisa Legard; two grandchildren; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; preceded in death by his wife, Aquila A. Legard; and eight siblings. ALL ATTENDEES ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR FACEMASKS.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 12 to Jun. 15, 2020.