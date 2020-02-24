|
Anthony N. (Ike) Eichelberger passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was a beloved husband, father, Poppop, uncle, and friend to many. If you knew him, you loved him. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Korean War. He retired from Copo Federal Credit Union. Ike is survived by his wife, Margaret Chauvin Eichelberger; daughter, Nancy Eichelberger; sons, Norman Dale Eichelberger(wife, Sherrie), and Karl Rodriguez; stepchildren, Mary Alice Stanford (husband, Scott), Lionel Smith, III (wife, Betty), and Joni Rushing (husband, Larry Gene); grandkids, Brandi James (husband, Steven), Justin Ferguson (wife, Casey), Shane Rodriguez, Danielle Rodriguez, Kerry Eichelberger (wife, Sarah), and Cori Mendoza (husband, Ricky); stepgrandkids, Cameron and Connor Rushing, Travis and Eric Stanford, Dean and Bobby Smith and Paige McHugh (husband, Ezra); and seven great grandkids. Ike is preceded in death by his father, Anthony N. Eichelberger (wife, Lena); mother, Audrey J. Pickering (husband, Shirley); sister, Norma Rose Hughes; and brother, Ed Ray Eichelberger. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to . Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from 3:00 PM until the memorial service at 4:00 PM, officiated by Deacon Tommy Benoit. Visitation will continue immediately following the memorial service until 7:00 PM. Family and friends may sign our online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
