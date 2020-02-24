Anthony N. "Ike" Eichelberger

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony N. "Ike" Eichelberger.
Service Information
Baker Funeral Home
6401 Groom Road
Baker, LA
70714
(225)-775-1991
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Baker Funeral Home
6401 Groom Road
Baker, LA 70714
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
4:00 PM
Baker Funeral Home
6401 Groom Road
Baker, LA 70714
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Baker Funeral Home - until 7:00 PM
6401 Groom Road
Baker, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Anthony N. (Ike) Eichelberger passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was a beloved husband, father, Poppop, uncle, and friend to many. If you knew him, you loved him. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Korean War. He retired from Copo Federal Credit Union. Ike is survived by his wife, Margaret Chauvin Eichelberger; daughter, Nancy Eichelberger; sons, Norman Dale Eichelberger(wife, Sherrie), and Karl Rodriguez; stepchildren, Mary Alice Stanford (husband, Scott), Lionel Smith, III (wife, Betty), and Joni Rushing (husband, Larry Gene); grandkids, Brandi James (husband, Steven), Justin Ferguson (wife, Casey), Shane Rodriguez, Danielle Rodriguez, Kerry Eichelberger (wife, Sarah), and Cori Mendoza (husband, Ricky); stepgrandkids, Cameron and Connor Rushing, Travis and Eric Stanford, Dean and Bobby Smith and Paige McHugh (husband, Ezra); and seven great grandkids. Ike is preceded in death by his father, Anthony N. Eichelberger (wife, Lena); mother, Audrey J. Pickering (husband, Shirley); sister, Norma Rose Hughes; and brother, Ed Ray Eichelberger. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to . Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from 3:00 PM until the memorial service at 4:00 PM, officiated by Deacon Tommy Benoit. Visitation will continue immediately following the memorial service until 7:00 PM. Family and friends may sign our online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.