Anthony Pizzolato passed away peacefully at Ollie Steele Burden Manor on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the age of 86. He was a resident of Baton Rouge and native of Plaquemine, LA. Anthony was a US Army Veteran, while serving he was an honor graduate and instructor at the Medical Lab Tech School in Fort Sam Houston. Visitation will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, from 10am until Rite of Christian Burial at 12pm, conducted by Deacon Bob McDonner. Entombment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. He is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years, Gail Dugas Pizzolato; children, Elaine Pizzolato Dean (Timothy), Michael Thomas Pizzolato, Sr. (Toni), and Scott Anthony Pizzolato (Amy); grandchildren, Lauren Pizzolato-Stout (Niels), Michael Thomas Pizzolato, Jr., Brennan Scott Pizzolato, Blake Anthony Pizzolato and Annie Adger Pizzolato; sister, Rose Marie Pizzolato; brothers-in-law, Raymond Schexnayder, Alcee Becnel, III, and James Dupont; sisters-in-law, Johnette and Loyce Pizzolato, Carol Dugas Becnel and Terry Dugas Dupont; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends in Plaquemine and Baton Rouge. Preceded in death by his parents, Gasper, Sr. and Florence Colletti Pizzolato; sisters, Josephine Robinson, Marie Blanchard, Florence Forte-Doyle and Esther Schexnayder; and brothers, Gasper, Jr., Francis, Sam, Vincent Sr., and Johnny Sr. Pizzolato. Anthony was a 1951 graduate of Plaquemine High School. He received his Bachelors and Master's Degree in Education from LSU. Anthony taught and coached at E.J. Gay School in Plaquemine and later became the Assistant Superintendent of the LA School for the Visually Impaired. He was an avid golfer and served as President of Westside Golf Club; he was also an avid LSU sports fan. Anthony was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church and a devoted Adorer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . Special thanks to Notre Dame Hospice for their loving care. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 11 to Jan. 14, 2020