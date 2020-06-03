Anthony Ray Johnson
Anthony Ray "Black" Johnson entered into eternal rest at Ochsner Medical Center on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was a 52 year old native of Baton Rouge. Viewing at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 2:30 pm until 3:15 pm; an invitation only service will be FB Live streamed via Miller and Daughter Mortuary's page at 3:30 pm; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivor include his mother, Joyce Harrison; father, Tommy Johnson, I; daughters, Conisha Johnson Bradley(Obie) and Quandricka Johnson(Edward); siblings, Vivian and Tommy Johnson, II; Tasha Clark and Joshua Harrison; fiance' Carla Ricks Johnson; other relatives and friends.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Viewing
02:30 - 03:15 PM
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
JUN
5
Service
03:30 PM
FB Live streamed via Miller and Daughter Mortuary's page
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
