Anthony Ray "Black" Johnson entered into eternal rest at Ochsner Medical Center on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was a 52 year old native of Baton Rouge. Viewing at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 2:30 pm until 3:15 pm; an invitation only service will be FB Live streamed via Miller and Daughter Mortuary's page at 3:30 pm; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivor include his mother, Joyce Harrison; father, Tommy Johnson, I; daughters, Conisha Johnson Bradley(Obie) and Quandricka Johnson(Edward); siblings, Vivian and Tommy Johnson, II; Tasha Clark and Joshua Harrison; fiance' Carla Ricks Johnson; other relatives and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store