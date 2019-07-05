Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony Ray Robichaux. View Sign Service Information GEESEY-FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME,INC. - CROWLEY 301 North Avenue F Crowley , LA 70526 (337)-783-3313 Visitation 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM Cajundome Convention Center 444 Cajundome Blvd. Lafayette , LA View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Cajundome Convention Center 444 Cajundome Blvd. Lafayette , LA View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 1:30 PM Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 2:00 PM Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, July 8, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church for Anthony Ray Robichaux, 57, who passed away July 3, 2019 at Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans. Fr. Bryce Sibley pastor Our Lady of Wisdom Catholic Church will be officiating the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm Sunday at Cajundome Convention Center: 444 Cajundome Blvd. Lafayette, LA 70506 and Monday from 10:00 am to 1:30 pm at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. A rosary will be recited 7:00 pm on Sunday. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley, LA. Tony Robichaux dedicated his life to leading, motivating, and inspiring each and every individual that crossed his path. Off the field, "Pops" loved being with his grandkids and spending time with his family. Family was everything to him. He was a loving husband, father, brother, son, and so much to so many. A truly patient man that always put Christ first, regardless of the outcome. The greatest gift that "Coach" gave the world is that he set the standard on how to live. We can never repay him for his gifts and words, but we can express how much we love and care about the man we call "Robe" in the way we live our lives. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Colleen Dailey Robichaux; one daughter, Ashley Robichaux Moody and her husband, Lon; and two sons, Justin Michael Robichaux and his wife Leigh Ann, and Austin Michael Robichaux and his wife Sara; his father, Ray Thomas Robichaux; three brothers, Timmy Robichaux and his wife Jeanne, Troy Robichaux and his wife Melanie, and Michael Robichaux and his wife Jessica; eight grandchildren, Ava, Lon Paul, Sylvia, Liam, Olivia, and Levi Moody, Evelyn and Roslyn Robichaux; his in-laws, Richard and Marie Dailey; sister-in- law, Paula Mire and her husband Jason; two brothers-in law, Kevin Dailey and his wife Lori, and Brian Dailey and his wife Susan; and numerous nieces and nephews. Tony is preceded in death by his mother, Sylvia Zaunbrecher Robichaux; three brothers, Jody Thomas Robichaux and two infants; one granddaughter, Sophia Moody; his maternal grandparents, Raymond and Anita Zaunbrecher; and his paternal grandparents, Wiltz and Adonia Robichaux. Pallbearers will be Justin, Austin, Troy, Timmy, Michael Robichaux, and Lon, and Lon Paul Moody. Honorary pallbearers will be his coaching staff, Chris Domingue, Anthony Babineaux, Jeremy Talbot, Jake Wells, Daniel Freeman, and current and former UL players. On behalf of the Robichaux family we would like to take the opportunity to thank Lafayette General and Ochsner Hospitals for their amazing care and hospitality, as well as everyone in Ragin Cajun Nation for the community outpour of love, prayer, and support. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, Inc. of Crowley: 301 N. Ave F Crowley, LA 70526 337-783-3313. www.geesey-ferguson.com "Remember it is not about you, it's about you giving the glory to God and no matter what the scoreboard says, we have already won." - Coach Tony Robichaux. 