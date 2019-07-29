Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony Saia. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-383-6831 Visitation 8:30 AM - 10:00 AM Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church 445 Marquette Ave Baton Rouge , LA View Map Memorial Mass 10:00 AM Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church 445 Marquette Ave Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Anthony Saia a native of Cefal', Sicily and a resident of Baton Rouge passed away peacefully Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the age of 71. He was the proud owner of the famous Anthony's Italian Deli on Government Street. Anthony is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Mariangela Picenni Saia; daughter Margaret Saia Cedotal and her husband Chad; son Marco Saia and his wife Amy. Affectionately known as Poppy to his beautiful granddaughters, who were the joy of his life, Giuliana, Olivia, Adriana, and Hayden; sisters Pia Saia Gaspard and her husband Jay, Laura Saia Drone and her husband Ken; and sister-in-law Robbie Saia. Preceded in death by his parents Rosario Saia and Margherita Portera; and his brothers Salvatore and Rosario Joseph Saia. Visitation at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church (445 Marquette Ave, Baton Rouge) on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 8:30 am until a Memorial Mass at 10:00 am. Celebrated by Fr. Cleo Milano, Fr. Miles Walsh, Fr. Todd Lloyd, Fr. Nutan Minj, Fr. Matthew Graham, Fr. Steve Rodrigues and Fr. Michael Micelli. Honorary Pallbearers are Matthew Saia, Joe Siciliano, Jean French, Danny Miremont, Bruce Capone, Jonathan Drone, Joey Drone, Lucas Gaspard, and Tory Saia. Anthony found great joy in baking bread, fishing, cooking wonderful dishes and visiting with customers and friends. He loved speaking Spanish and was always fond of the years he spent growing up in Baradero, Argentina. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church "Traditions for Tomorrow Campaign" or Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 29 to Aug. 2, 2019

