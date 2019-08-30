The Advocate Obituaries
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. George Catholic Church
7808 St. George Dr
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. George Catholic Church
7808 St. George Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Anthony Salvatore "Tony" Ferrara


1930 - 2019
Anthony Salvatore Ferrara "Tony" passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 27, 2019 at the age of 89. Tony worked on his family's strawberry farm until he joined the military in 1954. He was an Army Veteran in the Korean Conflict. He began working for Kaiser in Baton Rouge, then Gramercy having worked 38 years and retired in 1993. In March 1972 he moved his family to Portoscuso, Sardegna to help start the Kaiser Aluminum Chemical Facility, and was there for 18 months. He was a member of KAOS and St. George Catholic Church. Through the years Tony and his wife Leona enjoyed traveling across the country. Tony was very proud of his Italian heritage. Tony is survived by his wife of 65 years, Leona Fazzio Ferrara; his children, Ramona Ferrara Kellerman and husband Kurt, Russ Micah Ferrara and Ryan Marc Ferrara; his grandson, Tony Kellerman; and his sister, Katherine Ferrara De Stefano. He is preceded in death by his parents, Russell Ferrara and Rosa Inzenga Ferrara; his siblings, Joe Ferrara, Don Ferrara, John Ferrara, Camella Ferrara Allison, and Giovanna Ferrara. Visitation will be at St. George Catholic Church, 7808 St. George Dr., Baton Rouge, LA, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 9:00 am until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation (https://www.macular.org/). Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, 2019
