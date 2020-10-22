1/1
Anthony Scales
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony Scales, a native of New Orleans, departed this life at the age of 42. He leaves to cherish his memory three children, Diamond Scales, Mary Scales, and Brandon Scales; two sisters Yvette Glover and Millicent Gilmore; a brother, Kevin Scales; aunts, uncles, numerous other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held on October 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Winnfield Memorial Cemetery in Baton Rouge. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Winnfield Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA 70757
(225) 625-2383
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved