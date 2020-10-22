Anthony Scales, a native of New Orleans, departed this life at the age of 42. He leaves to cherish his memory three children, Diamond Scales, Mary Scales, and Brandon Scales; two sisters Yvette Glover and Millicent Gilmore; a brother, Kevin Scales; aunts, uncles, numerous other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held on October 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Winnfield Memorial Cemetery in Baton Rouge. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

